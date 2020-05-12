NDDC: Senate investigation to complement govt’s forensic audit —Lawan

The Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, said on Tuesday the Senate’s investigation into the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) finances was to complement the Federal Government’s ongoing forensic audit of the commission.

Lawan, who disclosed this while inaugurating the seven-man ad hoc committee constituted to investigate the alleged financial recklessness in the NDDC, said the probe would avail the management of the commission an opportunity to defend the allegations against it.

The Senate President said: “We are in total support of President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive for the forensic audit of NDDC finances and this is, in some ways, complementary to that directive.

“We have no predetermined position on the outcome of this investigation as an institution.

” Issues raised are allegations, therefore, the NDDC has the opportunity to come forward and defend its position.

“But we have a mindset and our mindset in the Senate is that we have to have NDDC that is effective and efficient in service delivery to the people of Niger Delta. This is the essence of setting it up.

“We want to see a situation where the very limited resources that are appropriated for the Commission are prudently and transparently deployed for the development of the region.

“This is our mindset and we will not shy away from the responsibility at anytime we feel a sense that is not happening.”

