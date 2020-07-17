NDDC: South-South governors back forensic audit of commission

The South-South Governors Forum has backed moves for the forensic audit of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) ordered by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, the Chairman of the South-South Governors Forum in a statement issued on Thursday, said that they were convinced that a forensic audit of the commission will set it on a sound corporate governance footing.

The South-South Governors noted that it was their desire to see an NDDC that is fully alive and responsive to its mandate of accelerating infrastructural development of the Niger Delta region.

READ ALSO: South-South governors to set up regional security outfit

According to the Governors, “It behoves on us to respect the Senate oversight function and allow it to discharge this responsibility in a fair, transparent and equitable manner.

“The South-South Governors are desirous to see an NDDC that is fully alive and responsive to its mandate of accelerating infrastructural development of the Niger Delta region and enhancing the general living conditions of our people. Hence, we will not hesitate to give our unqualified support to any policy initiative that will make this a reality.

“The Forum wishes to advise the combatants in the current crisis in the NDDC to refrain from utterances and actions that will breach the peace and security of the region,” the South-South Governors added.

Join the conversation

Opinions