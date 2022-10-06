Connect with us

NDDC warns applicants against fraudulent recruitment links

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has refuted claims that it was hiring employees and cautioned the public to be wary of con artists.

The commission claimed that a recruitment website that launched with the name and emblem of the interventionist agency was a hoax carried out on the public by shady persons.

The NDDC’s Director of Corporate Affairs, Ibitoye Abosede, clarified in a statement issued on Wednesday, that the impersonators also claimed the commission had opened a recruiting portal for 2022 and urged the public to ignore the allegation.

The statement reads, “The attention of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, has been drawn to fake social media accounts being used to deceive members of the public, claiming that the NDDC is recruiting staff.

Read also: EFCC arrests NDDC director for alleged N25bn fraud

“One of such accounts currently trending online is inviting ‘interested and eligible applicants who are willing to apply for the recruitment to visit the application form portal 2022: https://nddc.govservice.site/’.

“We wish to alert members of the public to this fraudulent activity by some dubious individuals who impersonate the Commission’s Social Media Accounts.

“Those behind this criminal activity claim that ‘the NDDC has launched its recruitment portal and is calling on Suitably Qualified Candidates to Apply for the 2022 Recruitment Exercise’.

“It is obvious that the scammers are using the name and logo of the NDDC to defraud members of the public.”

Ibitoye further noted that the “online accounts were created for the purpose of duping unsuspecting members of the public and in the process, bringing the NDDC and its Management to disrepute.

“The security agencies have been alerted to investigate and bring the criminals to justice.

“We advise those who have genuine businesses with the NDDC to always cross check facts at the Commission’s official website and other social media handles.

“Anyone claiming to represent the NDDC or its Management in fraudulent recruitment announcements must be treated as a criminal and reported to security agencies for appropriate sanctions.”

