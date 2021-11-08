N’Delta agitators give Nigerian govt 14-day ultimatum to fish out invaders of Justice Odili’s home

The Coalition of Niger Delta Agitators has issued the Federal Government a 14-day ultimatum to publicly parade and prosecute those who invaded the house of Justice Mary Odili’s in Abuja.

The Coalition gave the ultimatum in a statement on Sunday after its general assembly meeting.

The statement, jointly signed by Gen. John Dukku and Gen. Ekpo Ekpo read, “We, therefore, warn that on no account should the recent invasion of Honourable Justice Mary Odili’s home be swept under carpet as we are watching every event. Who ordered the invasion? What was his motive(s)? Why is such an illegal invasion important now?

“If the government failed to answer above questions and apologise to Odili’s family, Niger Delta people and prosecute the perpetrators within the next fourteen (14) days, we shall not hesitate to let the Nigerian government and whole world know about how we feel about all these intimidations and harassments of our people in a way they would understand.”

The Coalition stated that it views the action as a ploy to intimidate, harass, humiliate and forcefully evict Justice Odili from her current position in the Supreme Court.

Furthermore, the statement read: “We have carefully studied the situation and events that led to the invasion of Justice Odili’s home, the siege by the combined team of Department of State Services (DSS), Army, Police and eventual unlawful invasion of the property without a valid search warrant by agents of the state, and we want to state that this is an affront on the sensibility of the Niger Delta people.

“We can authoritatively say that the only offence of Honourable Justice Mary Odili is because she is the second-highest-ranking Judge in the Supreme Court of Nigeria and she is from the Niger Delta region.”

