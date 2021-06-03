N'Delta group vows to join Tompolo to crumble Nigeria’s economy, if... | Ripples Nigeria

A group under the auspices of Niger Delta Volunteers for Good Governance (NDVGG) has sworn to join forces with the ex-militant leader in the oil-rich region, Government Ekpemupolo, aka Tompolo, to crumble the nation’s economy if the government fails to comply with the demand of the region.

Ripples Nigeria reported that Tompolo, had last Sunday, issued a seven-day ultimatum to the Federal Government to inaugurate a substantive Board for the NDDC, noting that failure to do so would lead to the crumbling of the nation’s economy, particularly in the Niger Delta region.

Similarly, the President of NDVGG, Ben Bowei, in Benin, the Edo State capital, on Wednesday, said after exhausting all the available avenues for consultations, the group had no option but to join forces with other groups, particularly with Tompolo, in demanding justice.

Bowei said, “We have concluded that after the seven-day ultimatum given to the Federal Government by our well-respected leader, High Chief Government Ekpemupolo, aka Tompolo, elapses, we are going to crumble all economic activities particularly oil exploration in the entire Niger Delta region.

“We have vowed to shut down all facilities which will crumble the economy of the nation unless the Federal Government does the needful by correcting the injustice meted on the people of the Niger Delta.

“We are demanding that a substantive board for the NDDC is inaugurated immediately else, the government will see our other side. We are not joking. Immediately after the seven-day ultimatum elapses, we are going to strike.”

