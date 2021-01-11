N’Delta women threaten to protest nude over appointment of sole administrator for NDDC

Women in the oil rich Niger Delta region, under the aegis of Mothers of Oil Producing Communities of Niger Delta (MOPROCOND) have threatened to protest nude at all the offices of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) if the Sole Administrator of the Commission, Mr. Effion Akwa is not sacked.

The women, who insisted that the office of a sole administrator is unknown to the Act setting up NDDC, made the threat in a communiqué issued at the end of their meeting in Warri, Delta State on Sunday.

In the communique signed by Lady Kagogo Happy, Convener and Mrs Ogheneruro Emudiakevwe , Head of Media Relations, called on President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately inaugurate the new board of the commission so as guide against threat to the “fragile peace in the Niger Delta region.”

The communique reads in part: “We reiterate that the Mothers of Oil Producing Communities of Niger Delta reject the purported appointment of Effiong Akwa and demand his sack with immediate effect. This interim Sole Administrator designate and position is not known to the NDDC Act.

Read also: Ex-Niger Delta militants petition Buhari over unpaid allowances

“MOPROCOND is to simultaneously hold our nude protest to take place at the NDDC offices of the Nine states across the Niger Delta and also occupy major oil fields in the region.

”That the grand nude protest shall take place with all the Mothers converging at the NDDC’s Headquarters with their Tents and cooking utensils to celebrate with Effiong Akwa for his appointment. Take notice that the occupation of the Headquarters will last as long as we can sustain it.

“We therefore urge the NASS to compel the President to issue a directive to the Minister to inaugutare the appointed board already screened and confirmed by it as soon as possible.

“The substantive board would have been the most appropriate body to midwife the audit of the commission. The audit could go on simultaneously as the board is working to bring smile on the faces of the people of the region and new infrastructure.”

Join the conversation

Opinions