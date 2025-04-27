NDIC begins payment of N46bn dividends to Heritage Bank depositors

The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) has announced the commencement of the payment of N46.6 billion from liquidation dividends to depositors of the defunct Heritage Bank.

This development was announced by Hawwau Gambo, Acting Head of Communication and Public Affairs at the corporation in a statement on Sunday, April 27, 2025.

Gambo said the funds were realised from the sale of Heritage Bank’s assets and the recovery of debts owed to the institution.

She explained that a liquidation dividend is paid to depositors of a closed bank, beyond the maximum insured limit, using proceeds from asset sales and debt recoveries.

The spokesperson added that after all depositors have been fully reimbursed, creditors and shareholders may also benefit from the liquidation proceeds.



Gambo said it began payment of the first tranche of liquidation dividends on April 25, at a rate of 9.2 kobo per naira on a pro-rata basis to depositors with balances exceeding N5 million.

“Depositors with balances exceeding N5 million who did not receive their liquidation dividends should visit the nearest NDIC office,” the spokesperson said.

She also encouraged depositors without alternative bank accounts — who were not paid their insured amount — to visit NDIC offices or download the necessary forms from the agency’s website.

“Depositors must complete and submit a deposit verification form to receive their insured amounts and, where applicable, the first tranche of dividends,” Gambo added.

By: Babajide Okeowo

