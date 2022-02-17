Ndidi confident Leicester can win Europa Conference League

Super Eagles midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi is hoping that his club Leicester City would successfully clinch the Europa Conference League this season.

Ndidi, who has been a key player for the Foxes this season, said it was a great opportunity for the club to still make an impact in Europe this season after they crashed out of Europa League.

Leicester will face Danish side Randers FC in a last-32 tie at the King Power Stadium on Thursday, and Ndidi believes the club can go all the way to the final.

“This is another great opportunity for us to be at our best, to try to get as many wins as we can and to come out with something from the season,” Ndidi was quoted by the club’s website.

“It’s also good for the confidence looking forward. The season is still on.

“Anything can happen. We look to do our best – playing our football, enjoying the game and winning games. It’s not the way the team is going now, but I think we are actually getting where we want to be slow and steady.

“The Club is bigger than every player and, as players, we know what we want for the Club. It’s just that concentration of where we are now to look forward to those achievements.

“You want to have them as a team and as a player also. I think it’s just a wake-up call for us to concentrate more on our game.

“For me [in Europe], it’s the exposure, it’s the atmosphere and also the feeling. I’ve been playing in Europe and it’s really good because, for every player, you want to play in Europe. It’s a great plus for your career and I think it’s very good for us as players.”

