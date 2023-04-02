Ndidi, Iheanacho expect new boss as Rodgers part ways with Leicester

Super Eagles duo of Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho will be expecting a new manager at Leicester City as the Premier League side has parted ways with Brendan Rodgers.

Leicester fell to a 2-1 defeat to Crystal Palace at the weekend, with Palace netting a late winner to sink their visitors.

Rodgers spent fours years with the Foxes but has suffered setbacks this season and is leaving the club following a fifth defeat in six Premier League matches.

Rodgers, appointed in February 2019, won Leicester’s first FA Cup in 2021.

But chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha said performances and results this season have been “below our shared expectations”.

In a statement, he added: “It had been our belief that continuity and stability would be key to correcting our course, particularly given our previous achievements under Brendan’s management.

“Regrettably, the desired improvement has not been forthcoming and, with 10 games of the season remaining, the board is compelled to take alternative action to protect our Premier League status.

“The task ahead of us in our final 10 games is clear. We now need to come together – fans, players and staff – and show the poise, quality and fight to secure our position as a Premier League club.”

Rodgers becomes the 12th manager to depart in the Premier League this season.

