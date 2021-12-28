Ndidi, Iheanacho in action, Salah penalty saved as Liverpool lose at Leicester

Super Eagles duo of Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho were in action for Leicester City on Tuesday as they defeated Liverpool 1-0.

The Premier League game saw the Foxes come out on top despite having a lower ball possession percentage and fewer chances at scoring.

Liverpool had their biggest chance in the 15th minute of the encounter when they were awarded a penalty and Mohamed Salah had the spot-kick saved by Kasper Schmeichel and the rebound headed off the bar.

After a goalless first half, it was a 59th-minute effort by Ademola Lookman that made the difference.

Read Also: Arsenal to face Liverpool as Chelsea take on Spurs in Carabao Cup semis

Leicester, missing several first-team players, hung on despite relentless late Liverpool pressure.

The defeat leaves the Reds six points off the top of the Premier League table behind leaders Manchester City.

Liverpool could drop down to third on the table before the weekend if Pep Guardiola’s City beat Brentford, and Chelsea at least draw with Brighton, on Wednesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, Tottenham were held to a 1-1 draw by Southampton, Crystal Palace thrashed Norwich City 3-0 while West Ham came from behind to beat Watford 4-1.

Watford’s only goal was scored by Super Eagles forward, Emmanuel Dennis.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now