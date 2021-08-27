Sports
Ndidi, Iheanacho, Moses, Osimhen to clash in Europa League group
Nigerians stars, Wilfred Ndidi, Kelechi Iheanacho, Victor Moses and Victor Osimhen will be battling in the same group of the Europa League.
Ndidi and Iheanacho’s Leicester City wete drawn alongside Moses’ Spartak Moscow, Osimhen’s Napoli and Legia Warsaw in group C.
Super Eagles duo of Leon Balogun and Joe Aribo who are with Rangers will be meeting Olympique Lyon, Sparta Prague and Brondby.
The draw was made on Friday, with the first matchday of the group stage to begin on September 16.
The final of the season’s Europa League is due to take place at Sevilla’s Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium in Spain on Wednesday, May 18.
Read Also BREAKING… Man Utd in talks to bring Ronaldo back to Old Trafford
Groups in full:
Group A: Lyon, Rangers, Sparta Prague, Brondby
Group B: Monaco, PSV Eindhoven, Real Sociedad, Sturm Graz
Group C: Napoli, Leicester City, Spartak Moscow, Legia Warsaw
Group D: Olympiacos, Eintracht Frankfurt, Fenerbahce, Royal Antwerp
Group E: Lazio, Lokomotiv Moscow, Marseille, Galatasaray
Group F: Braga, Red Star Belgrade, Ludogorets, Midtjylland
Group G: Bayer Leverkusen, Celtic, Real Betis, Ferencvaros
Group H: Dinamo Zagreb, Genk, West Ham, Rapid Vienna
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...