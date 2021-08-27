Connect with us

Ndidi, Iheanacho, Moses, Osimhen to clash in Europa League group

2 hours ago

Nigerians stars, Wilfred Ndidi, Kelechi Iheanacho, Victor Moses and Victor Osimhen will be battling in the same group of the Europa League.

Ndidi and Iheanacho’s Leicester City wete drawn alongside Moses’ Spartak Moscow, Osimhen’s Napoli and Legia Warsaw in group C.

Super Eagles duo of Leon Balogun and Joe Aribo who are with Rangers will be meeting Olympique Lyon, Sparta Prague and Brondby.

The draw was made on Friday, with the first matchday of the group stage to begin on September 16.

The final of the season’s Europa League is due to take place at Sevilla’s Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium in Spain on Wednesday, May 18.

Groups in full:

Group A: Lyon, Rangers, Sparta Prague, Brondby

Group B: Monaco, PSV Eindhoven, Real Sociedad, Sturm Graz

Group C: Napoli, Leicester City, Spartak Moscow, Legia Warsaw

Group D: Olympiacos, Eintracht Frankfurt, Fenerbahce, Royal Antwerp

Group E: Lazio, Lokomotiv Moscow, Marseille, Galatasaray

Group F: Braga, Red Star Belgrade, Ludogorets, Midtjylland

Group G: Bayer Leverkusen, Celtic, Real Betis, Ferencvaros

Group H: Dinamo Zagreb, Genk, West Ham, Rapid Vienna

