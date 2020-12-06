Ndidi, Iheanacho play as subs in Leicester’s win; Zaha, Benteke shine for Palace

Super Eagles duo of Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho were both in action for Leicester City in their 2-1 victory over Sheffield United in the Premier League on Sunday.

Ndidi, who is making his second appearance since return from a long injury layoff, came into the scene in the 69th minute alongside his compatriot Iheanacho.

Both players helped their club fight to take home all three points of the game, as Sheffield were condemned to a another home defeat.

Oli McBurnie had scored his first goal of the campaign to give Sheffield hope of clinching a point from the game after Ayoze Perez had given the visitors the lead.

But it was Jamie Vardy who spoiled the party by scoring an injury-time goal to seal the winner for the Foxes.

Earlier on Sunday, Wilfried Zaha and Christian Benteke both bagged a brace each to help Crystal Palace secure a 5-1 victory over West Brom.

Plans ran riot after the controversial sending off of West Brom’s Matheus Pereira in the 34th minute when the scoreline was 1-1.

West Brom became the first team to score an own goal and receive a red card in the first half of a Premier League game since Tottenham at West Ham in May 2014.

It is also the first time Palace have scored five away from home in a top-flight game and lifts them to 11th in the table, three points off the top four.

West Brom remain in the bottom three.

