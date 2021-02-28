Ndidi, Iheanacho suffer defeat with Leicester; Maja, Aina's Fulham held to goalless draw | Ripples Nigeria

Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho were in action for Leicester City in their 3-1 home defeat to Arsenal in the Premier League.

The Nigeria internationals were in action throughout the game, as the Foxes went from a 1-0 lead to conceding three goals from their visitors.

Things started well when Youri Tielemens opened the scoring in the sixth minute, but eventually turned around as David Luiz, Alexander Lacazette helped Arsenal lead at halftime before Nicolas Pépé added a third om 52 minutes.

The defeat for Leicester was a big blow to their race for the title this season, and was coming in the back of their exit from the Europa League.

The Brendan Rodgers side were stunned by Slavia Prague at home last Thursday, losing 2-0 to the Czech Republic club in the round-of-32 stage.

In another Premier League played concurrently, Fulham held their hosts Crystal Palace to a goalless draw.

Super Eagles duo of Josh Maja and Ola Aina were in action for Fulham, and helped their side extend their unbeaten run.

Maja and Ademola Lookman were caged in the final third as Fulham were held at the Craven Cottage, even though they dominated possession.

Palace were virtually non-existent as an attacking force, registering just three attempts and failing to test Fulham goalie, Alphonse Areola.

Fulham continue in their race to safety. The draw helps them move within three points of safety, while Palace stay 13th on the table.

