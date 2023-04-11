Sports
Ndidi, Iheanacho get new boss Smith at Leicester till end of season
Super Eagles duo of Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi will work under new manager Dean Smith at Leicester City until the end of the season.
52-year-old Smith left Norwich earlier this season after previous spells at Aston Villa and Brentford.
He now replaces Brendan Rodgers, who ended his reign at the King Power Stadium following a poor run this season that has left the Foxes seeking survival.
Read Also: Ndidi, Iheanacho expect new boss as Rodgers part ways with Leicester
“The challenge in front of us is clear, but it’s one myself and my coaching team have experienced before,” Smith told the club website.
“With the quality in this squad and the number of games remaining, it’s very much achievable.”
Smith’s first game in charge of Leicester is away to Premier League champions Manchester City on Saturday.
Meanwhile, Smith’s coaching line-up also includes former England and Chelsea captain John Terry, who served under him at Aston Villa, along with the club’s current first team coaches Adam Sadler and Mike Stowell.
