Ndidi, Iheanacho get new boss Smith at Leicester till end of season

Super Eagles duo of Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi will work under new manager Dean Smith at Leicester City until the end of the season.

52-year-old Smith left Norwich earlier this season after previous spells at Aston Villa and Brentford.

He now replaces Brendan Rodgers, who ended his reign at the King Power Stadium following a poor run this season that has left the Foxes seeking survival.

Read Also: Ndidi, Iheanacho expect new boss as Rodgers part ways with Leicester

“The challenge in front of us is clear, but it’s one myself and my coaching team have experienced before,” Smith told the club website.

“With the quality in this squad and the number of games remaining, it’s very much achievable.”

Smith’s first game in charge of Leicester is away to Premier League champions Manchester City on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Smith’s coaching line-up also includes former England and Chelsea captain John Terry, who served under him at Aston Villa, along with the club’s current first team coaches Adam Sadler and Mike Stowell.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now