Ndidi in action as Maddison, Tielemans fire Leicester past Newcastle

January 3, 2021
By Ben Ugbana

Super Eagles midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi was in full action for Leicester City in their 2-1 Premier League win against Newcastle United on Sunday.

His compatriot, Kelechi Iheanacho was an unused substitute for the Foxes, who moved to within a point of the top of the table with the win.

After a goalless first half, James Maddison and Youri Tielemans scored on 55th and 72nd minutes respectively before Andy Carroll reduced the deficit late on.

Leicester moved back above Tottenham into third, although they have played a game more than Spurs, leaders Liverpool and second-placed Manchester United.

The defeat for the hosts sees them extend their winless league run to five games.

The St. James’ Park club are 15th on the table, and they visit Arsenal in the FA Cup third round next Saturday.

