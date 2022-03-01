Ndidi, Lookman in action as Leicester clinch first league win of 2022

Super Eagles duo of Wilfred Ndidi and Ademola Lookman were in action for Leicester City in their 2-0 victory over Burnley in the Premier League on Tuesday night.

Their compatriot Kelechi Iheanacho was an unused substitute as he sat all through on the bench.

The win for the Foxes was their first since the beginning of the year in the Premier League.

Read Also: Ndidi confident Leicester can win Europa Conference League

After a goalless first half, second-half goals from James Maddison and the returning Jamie Vardy gave the visitors the much-awaited victory.

Prior to Tuesday’s game, the Brendan Rodgers side had failed to win their last five Premier League games(three defeats and two draws) in the last two months.

The win takes Leicester to 30 points and takes them to 12th in the table, while Sean Dyche’s side stay in the bottom three, a point behind 17th-placed Everton.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now