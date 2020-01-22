Ndidi makes winning return to Leicester squad; Man Utd stunned by Burnley

Super Eagles midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi made his first appearance in weeks for Leicester City as the Foxes thrashed West Ham 4-1 in the Premier League on Wednesday night.

Ndidi, who had been injured, made a winning return as he was subbed on in the 34th minute for Mendy, who got off following an apparent knee injury.

His compatriot, Kelechi Iheanacho was also in action for Leicester, coming off the bench in the 43rd minute to replace Jamie Vardy, who also walked off injured.

The Foxes returned to winning ways at the King Power Stadium, with Harvey Barnes, Ricardo Pereira and Ayoze Perez (brace) scoring to make West Ham captain Mark Noble’s goal of less value.

Elsewhere, Tottenham Hotspur defeated Norwich City 2-1.

Spurs had gone three league games without scoring this year before Dele Alli struck just before half-time to put the hosts ahead.

Norwich’s Teemu Pukki equalised from the spot in the 70th minute before Son Heung-Min fired in the winner 11 minutes from time to hand Spurs their first win of 2020.

At Old Trafford, Manchester United suffered a disappointing defeat to Burnley.

Burnley won by 2-0 to clinch their first win at Old Trafford since 1962.

