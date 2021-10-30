Ndidi returns but benched as Leicester lose at home to Arsenal

Super Eagles forward, Wilfred Ndidi has finally returned from injury but was benched in Leicester City’s game against Arsenal on Saturday.

Ndidi, who had been away since September due to injury, made a return to the matchday squad and could not be used throughout the game.

Kelechi Iheanacho played a late substitute role for the Foxes, who were comfortably beaten 2-0 at the King Power Stadium by Arsenal.

Read Also: Pinnick says Ndidi set to return from injury lay-off, Etebo likely to miss AFCON

The Gunners continued their recent resurgence as Gabriel and Emile Smith Rowe scored both goals to hand them victory.

Mikel Arteta’s side are now unbeaten in seven Premier League games.

And with Saturday’s result, they climb from 10th to fifth in the table, level on points with fourth-placed West Ham, before other fixtures of the day.

Leicester sit on 10th in the table.

