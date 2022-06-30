Ndidi returns from three-month injury lay-off, resumes training with Leicester

Super Eagles and Leicester City midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi, has returned from a three-month long injury layoff that kept him out towards the end of last season.

The Nigeria international has recovered from the knee injury and has rejoined his teammates at the club in training sessions.

Ndidi missed key Nigeria games in March due to the injury, including the 2022 FIFA World Cup playoff against the Black Stars of Ghana, which Nigeria lost.

Ndidi injured during Leicester City’s UEFA Europa Conference League round of 16 clash with French side Rennes.

He went on to miss Leicester’s UEFA Europa Conference League quarter final and semi final games against PSV and Roma respectively.

The news of Ndidi’s return was shared on the official Twitter handle of Leicester City on Wednesday, with a video of his in training session.

Ripples Nigeria recalls that despite the injury from March, Ndidi made 31 appearances for the Foxes in all competitions last season, scoring two goals and bagging one assist.

Leicester finished 10th in the Premier League.

