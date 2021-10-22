Ndidi to return from injury after next int’l break, says Rodgers

Super Eagles midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi is very likely to be absent for the national team during next month’s international engagements.

The 24-year-old had been on the sidelines at Leicester City since sustaining an injury in the club’s 2-2 home draw against Burnley in September.

He, as a result, missed Nigeria’s 1-0 defeat to Central African Republic and the 2-0 victory over the same in the FIFA 2022 World Cup qualifiers this month.

The Eagles will be facing Liberia and Cape Verde in November for the matchday five and six fixtures of the second phase of the qualifiers, likely without Ndidi.

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers gave the update on the midfielder’s injury at a press conference on Friday, saying, “Wilf isn’t too far away, but we’re looking ahead to the next international break.”

The Foxes are up against Brentford in the Premier League at the weekend, and will be once again missing the services of a key player.

