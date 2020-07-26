Ndidi, Wan-Bissaka emerge joint EPL top tackler as Vardy wins golden boot

Super Eagles and Leicester City midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi finished the season as Premier League’s top tackler together with Manchester United’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Ndidi and Wan-Bissaka made 129 tackles each, while Leicester City star, Ricardo Pereira, finished in third position with 119 tackles.

It is the third straight season that Ndidi is winning the top tackler accolade.

The Nigeria international made 138 tackles in the 2017/18 season and made 144 tackles last season to claim the top rating in both seasons.

Meanwhile, Leicester City forward, Jamie Vardy won the season’s top goalscorer’s award after netting a total of 23 goals.

The English striker was given a close run by Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Southampton’s Danny Ings, who both finished the campaign on 22 goals.

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson edged Nick Pope to win the Premier League Golden Glove award with 16 clean sheets to 15.

Leicester City missed out on a Champions League place after going down to a 2-0 home defeat against Manchester United at the King Power Stadium on Sunday.

The 2019-20 season of the Engish topflight came to an end on Sunday, with Bournemouth, Watford and Norwich relegated.

