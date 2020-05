Super Eagles and Leicester City midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi has taken delivery of his first child with wife, Fortune.

The duo, who got married before the 2019 Africa Cup on Nations in May, were delivered of a baby girl.

Read Also: FIFA postpones ‘The Best’ awards, to select host of 2023 WWC in June

In an Instagram post late on Friday, Ndidi wrote: I’m Fortunate to know that “God is gracious”- JAINA.’

Join the conversation

Opinions