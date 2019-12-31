Ndigbo group tells Buhari to caution Shettima over 2023 presidency comments

A pan-Igbo group, the Igbo National Council has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to call the leader of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), Yerima Shettima, to order over his comments on the 2023 presidency.

The group which reacted to the comments made by Shettima in a statement issued by its president, Chilos Godsent, on Monday said that the comments made by the leader of the Arewa Consultative Forum were capable of causing crisis in the country.

According to the INC, the video clips and press statements quoting Shettima as saying that 2023 was not the right time for the Igbo to produce Nigeria’s president were “dangerous” and threatens the nation’s progress.

Godsent said, “President Muhammadu Buhari and the Arewa Consultative Forum should call Yerima Shettima to order before he throws Nigeria into a political crisis.

“The attention of the Igbo National Council has been drawn to a recent inciting video and press statement as published by the Punch Online credited to Yerima Shettima, stating that 2023 is not the right time for an Igbo person to be President of Nigeria.

“Yerima Shettima is the purported leader of the Arewa Youth Consultative Forum, who, some years ago, issued a quit order to Igbo people living in northern states of Nigeria.

“The same Shettima has, in recent times, been misinforming ignorant Nigerians that the North has made more sacrifices than any other part in building Nigeria.

“We wish to use this opportunity to set the record straight and properly educate Yerima Shettima and his co-travellers on the wrong part of history that since the creation of Nigeria, no tribe, race or group, has made more sacrifices in building Nigeria than the Igbo race.

“The Igbo race has invested unquantifiable human and material resources to keep Nigeria alive since its creation even to the extent that we lost millions of lives during the genocide of 1966.

“Till date, our mineral resources are being plundered and used to fund the North.

“Consequently, in the spirit of reconciliation, fairness, justice and equity, the only geopolitical zone that is most qualified to produce the President of Nigeria in 2023, is the South-East zone,” the INC added.

