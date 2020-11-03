Ndigbo group threatens Gov Wike with ICC over deployment of soldiers to LGA

A group, the Igbo National Council (INC) has threatened to drag the governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike before the International Criminal Court (ICC) if he fails to withdraw soldiers from Oyigbo Local Council of the state.

The INC which issued the warning on Monday through its President, Chilos Godsent, gave Wike the ultimatum while speaking to reporters in Owerri, and alleged that soldiers were killing innocent persons in Oyigbo LGA on the orders of Governor Wike.

It also noted the treacherous broadcast by Governor Nyesom Wike regarding the activities of the Indigenous People of Biafra in Rivers State and arrived on the conclusion that Governor Wike was dancing ‘surugede’ and will soon be disappointed.

The statement by the INC reads thus in full; “The Igbo National Council condemns the ongoing massacre of Igbo people in Oyigbo Local Government Area of Rivers State by the blood -thirsty brigands of the Nigerian Army backed by the Nyesom Wike-led government of Rivers State.

“We have noted the treacherous broadcast by Governor Nyesom Wike regarding the activities of the Indigenous People of Biafra in Rivers State and arrived on the conclusion that Governor Wike is dancing ‘surugede’ and will soon be disappointed.

“We have done the analysis of the treacherous and unholy romance of Governor Wike with the blood-thirsty murderous Nigerian soldiers whom Wike commissioned to massacre the Oyigbo residence of the Igbo.

“Intelligence available to the Igbo National Council shows that the satanic alliance of Wike with Jihadists Nigerian soldiers was triggered by his inordinate and desperate ambition to vie for Vice President in 2023 presidential race. The script is that Wike must show to the Jihadists that he has the capacity and willingness to attack and try to exterminate the Igbo race in Rivers State as condition to get the support of the Caliphate.

“The Igbo National Council therefore wishes to advise Wike to go back to school to read history in order to be clear-headed of what the outcome of his new alliance will be in 2023. When they finish using him, they will dump him like they dumped Adams Oshiomhole, Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu and Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu and many others.

“The INC therefore calls on Wike to immediately recall those blood-thirsty killer gangs of the Nigerian soldiers that are rampaging in Oyigbo, killing innocent armless Nigerians while Boko Haram is busy sacking many communities in Northern Nigerian states.

“Consequent upon the above, we therefore give Nyesom Wike seventy-two hours from Tuesday 3rd November 2020, to withdraw those murderers disguising as Nigerian soldiers from Oyigbo or we shall declare a Fatwa on Nyesom Wike and also petition him to the International Criminal Court, ICC, on offence of genocide,” the statement concluded.

