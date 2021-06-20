Politics
Ndigbo stand to lose more if Nigeria disintegrates —Okorocha
Former Imo State Governor and Senator representing Imo West senatorial district at the National Assembly, Rochas Okorocha, has called on those clamouring for the break up of Nigeria to have a rethink as the Igbos will be the biggest losers should the country disintegrates.
Okorocha who spoke while addressing some women groups that paid him a courtesy visit in Abuja on Saturday, warned that “Igbos would be the worst hit if Nigeria breaks up.”
The former Governor stressed that rather than call for secession, the South-East should push towards fixing the country.
READ ALSO: Again, Okorocha accuses Uzodinma of demolishing project
He added that Igbos are nationalistic in nature, and hence, should dismiss the urge for Nigeria’s disintegration.
“It is only an Igbo man that goes to a place and remains put in that place, buys a land and builds a house for his family without feeling insecure. The Igbo’s will lose more if Nigeria divides.
“Most Nigerian leaders who were successful had one thing or the other to do with the Igbos.
“It is either they married Igbo women or had some links with them. I can call names like former President, Obasanjo, former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, Buba Marwa, just to name a few.”
By Isaac Dachen
