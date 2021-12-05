Ndigbo will kneel, prostrate, beg for 2023 presidency —Ezeife

Former Governor of Anambra State, Chukwuemeka Ezeife, says the quest to have an Igbo president in 2023 has become such a serious matter that the South-East was ready to “kneel down, even prostrate and beg in order to get the opportunity to become Nigeria’s President come 2023.”

Ezeife who was a guest at the United for Better Nigeria Initiative National Convention in Abuja on Saturday, said there was no better time for Ndigbo to produce a president in Nigeria and as such, they were prepared to do anything to achieve their aim, even if they have to go the unorthodox way.

The elder statesman however, noted that one of the ways to put an Igbo man in power come 2023 was for the region to swallow its pride and start begging every other region for the presidential seat.

Read also: ICYMI…ASO ROCK WATCH: Buhari’s thoughts on Ndigbo. Two other talking points

“So I found Hausa, Yoruba, Igbo and other groups in this place talking about the need for federal character.

“If you do it that way, there will be unity, if there is fairness, equity, justice, you will have unity and progress.

“In the absence of those, you see where we are now. It is not a matter of to give us president, we don’t give, you have to work for it, the Igbo does not prostrate.

“The Igbo man does not kneel down but this time, we are prepared to kneel down to every part of Nigeria, every group, every ethnic group in Nigeria, we are prepared to even prostrate because we believe in this country.

“We are prepared to prostrate and beg for the president in 2023,” he reiterated.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now