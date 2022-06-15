Ndigbo, Yorubas are the problem with Nigeria —Ezeife

Chukwuemeka Ezeife, elder statesman and former governor of Anambra State, has revealed that the disunity between the Yorubas and the Ndigbos is one of the major problems bedeviling the country.

Ezeife stated this on Wednesday, during an interview on AriseTV “Morning Show.”

He further insisted that the Igbo were not interested in becoming vice president of Nigeria in 2023.

“The Yoruba and Igbo are the main reason we have problems, we have to understand and love Nigeria together. Nigeria should take advantage of this period, Yoruba and Igbo should come together, and show that the Fulani is a minority but we need them.”

“There will be a three day prayer by Igbo to ask God to humble the Igbo and make this process come through for the benefit of all Nigerians,” Ezeife opined.

The former governor also slammed the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the main opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for denying the South-East a presidential ticket, but expressed hope that with Mr. Peter Obi, something wonderful was about to happen in the country.

He remarked that Obi, the former governor of Anambra and Labour Party presidential candidate, would be a watershed moment for the country, as he believes meaningful change was on the way.

He said, “Nigeria playing politics without principle and conscience. We don’t want vice president. We are not unfortunate, nor regretting. Something has gone wrong with our leadership. But there will be a change because God desires greatness for Nigeria, God has taken over. It is over for PDP and APC. We are coming out of usual politics to something more developmental. Obi is a turning point, a change is coming.”

