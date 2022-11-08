NDLEA alerts Nigerians to new deadly drug, Fentanyl

The Director of Media and Advocacy of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Femi Babafemi, has alerted Nigerians to plans by some unscrupulous persons to smuggle in a dangerous drug known as Fentanyl into the Nigerian market.

In a statement on Tuesday, Babafemi

said the drug Fentanyl was 100 times stronger than heroin and Tramadol and is capable of causing mass casualty among the youth population being targeted by the drug cartels.

The agency said the drug which is currently “responsible for over 70% overdose deaths as well as a major contributor to fatal and nonfatal overdoses in the US” will not be allowed to circulate in Nigeria because of its lethal effect and the current drug abuse prevalence in the country which stands at 14.4%.

“We are not unaware of desperate efforts by some drug cartels to introduce to the Nigerian market, Fentanyl, which according to the CDC, is 80 times as potent as morphine and 100 times more potent than heroin and tramadol.

“This, they plan to do either in liquid or powder form and/or with misleading labels to target our youth population.

“This they may also mix with other prescription drugs. The illegally manufactured Fentanyl in its liquid form can come in nasal sprays, eye drops, or small candies.

“As a result, parents and other stakeholders are advised to be vigilant, alert and warn their young ones against attempting experimenting with this illicit substance.

“Symptoms for fentanyl exposure and/or overdose include pinpoint pupils, falling asleep or losing consciousness, slow and shallow breathing, choking or gurgling sounds, limp body, and pale, blue, or cold skin,” the anti-narcotics agency said.

