NDLEA arrests 10 suspects, seizes drugs in Edo, four others

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested 10 suspects in connection with 4,870.2kilogrammes of cannabis sativa seized in some parts of Edo State.

The NDLEA Director of Media and Advocacy, Mr. Femi Babafemi, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

Babafemi said the agency’s operatives stormed Ohusu forest boundary, Ovia South West Local Government Area of Edo State on Wednesday, arrested three suspects, and recovered a total of 3,159.7kilogrammes of cannabis sativa.

He listed the suspects as Effiong Udo, Daniel Asuquo Ebong, and Asuquo Effiong.

He said: “Similarly, on Saturday, operatives intercepted a Toyota Sienna space bus conveying 49 bags of cannabis sativa weighing 638.5kgs along Uwenusi road in Uhunmonde LGA.

“Some 36kgs of the same substance, stored in the bush along Uromi/Ubiaja road, were equally recovered.

“In another operation, three suspects: John Paul, Liberty Rolland, and Aboki Stephen were arrested at Okpe in Akoko Edo with 55kgs of cannabis.

Read also:NDLEA arrests nine suspects with illicit drugs in Kaduna

“No less than 127kgs of cannabis sativa were seized and a suspect, Pius John, was arrested while 854kgs of the same substance were recovered when operatives raided Okpe forest where some cannabis farms were destroyed.

“Three suspects: David Obada, Blessing Okechukwu, and Odoh Sunday were caught with the 854kgs cannabis sativa.

“The NDLEA operatives also stormed the Aponmu forest in Idanre LGA, Ondo State.

“During the raid, 52 bags of cannabis sativa that weighed 676kgs and the truck being used to load the consignment were recovered on October 16.

“The trio of Christopher Amuzoga, Chikogu Samuel, and Ijeoma Okenna were arrested with 690kgs of cannabis at Ipele forest on October 18.

“In Kano, operatives arrested Isah Mohammed and Sandra Okafor at Dakata area on Friday after they were caught with 538 blocks of cannabis sativa.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now