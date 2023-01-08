NDLEA arrests 11, seizes 37.5kg of illicit substances in four states

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested 11 suspected drug traffickers and seized 37.5kg of illicit substances worth hundreds of millions of Naira in Lagos and three other states in the country.

The NDLEA’s Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, confirmed the development in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

The other states are Imo, Kaduna and Kano.

Babafemi said: “At the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos, a freight agent, Ogunsina Damilare, was arrested on Friday, January 6, following a bid to export 1.5kg of skunk hidden in foodstuffs to Dubai, United Arab Emirates, through the SAHCO export shed of the MMIA.

“A similar attempt to ship 11.5kg of the same substance to the United Kingdom was frustrated when the consignment concealed in a giant wooden sculpture was intercepted by NDLEA operatives of the Directorate of Operations and General Investigations at a courier company in Lagos. This consignment emanated from Ghana with London as destination.

“At the Tincan port in Lagos, a shipment of 24.5kg cannabis indica to Nigeria from Montreal, Canada, was intercepted by operatives while an N8 million bribe offered NDLEA officers by the importer has been secured in an account for the prosecution of the case.

“While the importer, Cedrick Maduweke, is still at large, one of his accomplices, Steve Adigwe, has been arrested. The consignment was hidden in a used Toyota Sienna vehicle that arrived at the port along with three other cars in a container marked MSMU 5082733.”

