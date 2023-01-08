News
NDLEA arrests 11, seizes 37.5kg of illicit substances in four states
The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested 11 suspected drug traffickers and seized 37.5kg of illicit substances worth hundreds of millions of Naira in Lagos and three other states in the country.
The NDLEA’s Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, confirmed the development in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.
The other states are Imo, Kaduna and Kano.
Babafemi said: “At the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos, a freight agent, Ogunsina Damilare, was arrested on Friday, January 6, following a bid to export 1.5kg of skunk hidden in foodstuffs to Dubai, United Arab Emirates, through the SAHCO export shed of the MMIA.
“A similar attempt to ship 11.5kg of the same substance to the United Kingdom was frustrated when the consignment concealed in a giant wooden sculpture was intercepted by NDLEA operatives of the Directorate of Operations and General Investigations at a courier company in Lagos. This consignment emanated from Ghana with London as destination.
Read also:NDLEA arrests Brazil returnee with 105 parcels of cocaine in Lagos
“At the Tincan port in Lagos, a shipment of 24.5kg cannabis indica to Nigeria from Montreal, Canada, was intercepted by operatives while an N8 million bribe offered NDLEA officers by the importer has been secured in an account for the prosecution of the case.
“While the importer, Cedrick Maduweke, is still at large, one of his accomplices, Steve Adigwe, has been arrested. The consignment was hidden in a used Toyota Sienna vehicle that arrived at the port along with three other cars in a container marked MSMU 5082733.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...