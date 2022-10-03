Metro
NDLEA arrests 121 suspects, seals 13 properties in Kaduna
The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested 121 suspected drug traffickers and sealed 13 properties in Kaduna State.
The NDLEA Commander in the state, Umar Adoro, told journalists on Monday in Kaduna that the operation was conducted in September.
He said 27 notorious drug joints were dismantled across the state during the period.
The outlets, according to him, were located in Kawo, Kabala Costain, Numba Zango, Zaria, Sabon gari, Nupe Street and Unguwar Muazu.
READ ALSO: NDLEA arrests ex-footballer, Brazil returnee for drug trafficking
Others were Unguwar shanu, Maraban Jos, Dan Magaji, Hayin Banki and Kafanchan.
The commander said the drugs seized by the agency’s operatives include 247,172kg of Indian hemp, 0.041kg of cocaine, 0.004kg of heroin, 0.363kg of tramadol, 74, 441kg Psychotropic substance and 0.001kg of methamphetamine.
“The grand weight of drugs seized was 322,476kg during the period under review,” he added.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...