NDLEA arrests 121 suspects, seals 13 properties in Kaduna

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested 121 suspected drug traffickers and sealed 13 properties in Kaduna State.

The NDLEA Commander in the state, Umar Adoro, told journalists on Monday in Kaduna that the operation was conducted in September.

He said 27 notorious drug joints were dismantled across the state during the period.

The outlets, according to him, were located in Kawo, Kabala Costain, Numba Zango, Zaria, Sabon gari, Nupe Street and Unguwar Muazu.

Others were Unguwar shanu, Maraban Jos, Dan Magaji, Hayin Banki and Kafanchan.

The commander said the drugs seized by the agency’s operatives include 247,172kg of Indian hemp, 0.041kg of cocaine, 0.004kg of heroin, 0.363kg of tramadol, 74, 441kg Psychotropic substance and 0.001kg of methamphetamine.

“The grand weight of drugs seized was 322,476kg during the period under review,” he added.

