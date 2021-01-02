NDLEA arrests 133 suspected drug offenders, convicts 44 in Oyo

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Oyo State Command on Friday, said it arrested no fewer than 133 suspects and convicted 44 for various drug-related offences in 2020.

This disclosure was made in a statement by the command’s Public Relations Officer, Mrs Mutiat Okuwobi, made available to journalists in Ibadan on Friday.

According to the statement, the suspects were arrested for offences, including dealing in cannabis sativa, cocaine, tramadol, diazepam, rohypnol and codeine in 2020.

The 44 convictions are currently serving various jail terms ranging from six months to 10 years.

Okuwobi noted that the command seized 4,739.195 kilogrammes of Cannabis Sativa, otherwise known as Indian Hemp, and other illicit substances during the period under review.

She said that the command destroyed two marijuana farms at Ajani village in Ona-Ara and Oluyole local government areas, adding that 51 people are undergoing counselling.

Read also: NDLEA parades 148 drug traffickers, peddlers in Kaduna

The statement read: “there is hope for people who use drugs, so parents and loved ones should never give up on them.

“Stakeholders must work together to get useful information on drug abuse to win the fight against trafficking in our communities.

“The NDLEA command appreciates the support from the state government and other stakeholders during the year.”

Reports have it that the 133 arrests in 2020 indicates a decrease compared with 201 recorded in 2019.

However, drugs seized in the year under review increased from 3,703.58 kilogrammes in 2019, showing a 28 per cent increase.

By Emmanuella Ibe…

Join the conversation

Opinions