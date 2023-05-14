NDLEA arrests 185 suspects at Abuja, Kano drug joints

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) operatives have arrested 185 suspects with different quantities of illicit substances in Abuja and Kano.

The NDLEA’s Director of Media and Advocacy, Mr. Femi Babafemi, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

He said the agency’s operatives raided two notorious drug joints at Zaro bunk along Burma Road, Sabongari and the Sani Abacha Indoor Stadium in Kano metropolis.

The operatives, according to him, arrested 160 suspects with different quantities of illicit substances during the raids.

Babafemi said: “Also, two suspects: Abubakar Sallau (55), and Nazifi Abdullahi (25) were arrested on Saturday May 13 along Kano-Maiduguri Road with 5,000 pills of Tramadol 200mg.

“A total of 65,200 tablets of Tramadol and Exol-5 were seized from the duo of Adamu Nagati (30), and Ali Nasiru (35).

READ ALSO: NDLEA raids Adamawa factory supplying illicit drug to Cameroon, Chad

“This came just as operatives in Abuja also arrested 25 suspects in raids across Tora Bora, Gwarinpa village, 3rd Avenue in Gwarinpa, Karamo, Garki market, Sabongari Bwari and New Kucigoro IDP camp within the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

“NDLEA operatives also frustrated a bid to smuggle into Lagos a consignment of 24kg Cannabis indica.

“The drugs concealed in imported used cars from Canada were seized on Thursday, May 11.

“The drugs were discovered during a joint 100 percent examination of a container marked: MSMU 7412069 at the Prime Connection Bonded Terminal, off Oshodi-Apapa Expressway.

“Two clearing agents linked with the container, Chief G.O. Njokwu and Mr. Christopher Obialor have been arrested in collaboration with men of Nigeria Customs Service.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now