NDLEA arrests 2 Pakistani businessmen with cocaine in Lagos

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested two Pakistani businessmen at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, with 8 kilograms of cocaine.

The NDLEA Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

He said the drugs were concealed in a public address system while the suspects were attempting to board a Qatar Airways flight to Lahore, Pakistan via Doha, Qatar.

He added that the suspects, Asif Muhammed, 45, and Hussain Naveed, 57, who hold Nigerian residence permits, were frequent travelers to Nigeria under the guise of doing textile business.

According to him, they were arrested on Saturday, barely a week after they came to Nigeria.

The spokesman said: “The operatives at the Skyway Aviation Handling Company Plc (SAHCO) import shed of the airport on Friday seized 13 cartons of Tramadol 225mg and 200mg, imported from Karachi, Pakistan.

“The consignment had a weight of 465.10kg and 642,800 pills of the pharmaceutical opioid.

“The previous day, Thursday, operatives at the Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc ( NAHCO) export shed of the airport also intercepted a consignment of different illicit drugs.

“This included Cannabis, Cocaine, and Methamphetamine as well as Tramadol 225mg and Rohypnol concealed in footwear and soap packs going to UAE, Dubai.

“A 32-year old Oladitan Serah Olufunmilayo, who presented the consignment for export, was arrested.”

