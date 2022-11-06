Metro
NDLEA arrests 2 Pakistani businessmen with cocaine in Lagos
The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested two Pakistani businessmen at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, with 8 kilograms of cocaine.
The NDLEA Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.
He said the drugs were concealed in a public address system while the suspects were attempting to board a Qatar Airways flight to Lahore, Pakistan via Doha, Qatar.
He added that the suspects, Asif Muhammed, 45, and Hussain Naveed, 57, who hold Nigerian residence permits, were frequent travelers to Nigeria under the guise of doing textile business.
According to him, they were arrested on Saturday, barely a week after they came to Nigeria.
The spokesman said: “The operatives at the Skyway Aviation Handling Company Plc (SAHCO) import shed of the airport on Friday seized 13 cartons of Tramadol 225mg and 200mg, imported from Karachi, Pakistan.
READ ALSO: NDLEA denies requesting more sniffer dogs for anti-drug campaign
“The consignment had a weight of 465.10kg and 642,800 pills of the pharmaceutical opioid.
“The previous day, Thursday, operatives at the Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc ( NAHCO) export shed of the airport also intercepted a consignment of different illicit drugs.
“This included Cannabis, Cocaine, and Methamphetamine as well as Tramadol 225mg and Rohypnol concealed in footwear and soap packs going to UAE, Dubai.
“A 32-year old Oladitan Serah Olufunmilayo, who presented the consignment for export, was arrested.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
TEST
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...