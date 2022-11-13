NDLEA arrests 20 for drug offences in Edo, Ogun, 2 others

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested at least 20 suspects for drug-related crimes in four states.

The NDLEA’s Head of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, who confirmed the development in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, listed the states as Edo, Ogun, Osun and Ondo.

He said the operatives in Ogun State in the early hours of Saturday raided a warehouse at Ogere area of Ikenne local government area of the state where they seized 273 jumbo bags of cannabis sativa weighing 3,533 kilogrammes (3.533tons) from a couple, Mr. and Mrs. Jesutofunmi Solomon.

This, according to him, followed the seizure of 176kilogrammes of cannabis sativa at Ogere trailer park on November 9 and the destruction of 15 hectares of cannabis plantation in the Gbamgbam area of the state.

Babafemi said: “In the same vein, operatives in Osun State raided a cannabis plantation at Obada sawmill, Owena Ijesa in Oriade LGA where they destroyed 1.2 hectares, recovered 2,823kilogrammes of processed cannabis sativa and arrested 13 suspects on Sunday, November 6.

“In Ondo, operatives seized 78kilogrammes of cannabis from a dealer, Beauty Godwin, at Ofosu along Benin-Ore express road, and another 264kilogrammes from Abdul Rasheed Mohammed, and Abdul Rasheed Haruna at Sanusi camp 2 in Owo.

“In Rivers State, anti-narcotics officers of the agency arrested Damion Onuoha during a raid at Elele Alimini community, Emuoha LGA.

“This is where he was found with 1.6kilogrammes of Methamphetamine as well as monetary exhibit amounting to six hundred and fifty thousand, seven hundred Naira (N650,700.00).”

“In Edo State, operatives located and destroyed 10 clusters of cannabis sativa farms measuring 14 hectares at Igwalor forest, Uhunmwonde LGA, where five bags of processed cannabis sativa weighing 47.7kilogrammes were recovered.”

