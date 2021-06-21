NDLEA arrests 224 suspected drug traffickers in Akwa Ibom

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Akwa Ibom State Command, has arrested 244 suspects and seized over 600kg of assorted drugs in the last 11 months in the state.

The NDLEA Commander in the state, Mrs. Obot Bassey, who disclosed this at a media briefing on Monday in Uyo, said the suspects were arrested between July last year and this month.

She added that the suspects comprised 214 males and 30 females.

Bassey said the command also secured 21 convictions during the period while 23 cases were still pending in courts.

According to the commander, the seized drugs include Cannabis sativa, cocaine, heroin, and psychotropic substances.

READ ALSO: NDLEA reiterates opposition to legalisation of Cannabis

She said: “The data for the year under review showed that there is an increase in the number of seizures recorded compared to 562kg seized between July 2019 and June 2020.

“The consequences of drug abuse come in various ways. They may be in the form of physical consequences such as health challenges, organ damage or failures, injuries due to accidents, mental challenges due to depression, and other psychological dysfunctions.

“The impacts of illicit trafficking are severe. It may lead to systemic crime and violence becoming endemic in affected countries. Traffickers may also attempt to corrupt public officials to protect them from the law.”

Join the conversation

Opinions