Nigeria In One Minute
NDLEA arrests 224 suspected drug traffickers in Akwa Ibom
The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Akwa Ibom State Command, has arrested 244 suspects and seized over 600kg of assorted drugs in the last 11 months in the state.
The NDLEA Commander in the state, Mrs. Obot Bassey, who disclosed this at a media briefing on Monday in Uyo, said the suspects were arrested between July last year and this month.
She added that the suspects comprised 214 males and 30 females.
Bassey said the command also secured 21 convictions during the period while 23 cases were still pending in courts.
According to the commander, the seized drugs include Cannabis sativa, cocaine, heroin, and psychotropic substances.
READ ALSO: NDLEA reiterates opposition to legalisation of Cannabis
She said: “The data for the year under review showed that there is an increase in the number of seizures recorded compared to 562kg seized between July 2019 and June 2020.
“The consequences of drug abuse come in various ways. They may be in the form of physical consequences such as health challenges, organ damage or failures, injuries due to accidents, mental challenges due to depression, and other psychological dysfunctions.
“The impacts of illicit trafficking are severe. It may lead to systemic crime and violence becoming endemic in affected countries. Traffickers may also attempt to corrupt public officials to protect them from the law.”
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....