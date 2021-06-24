NDLEA arrests 231 drug suspects in Oyo

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested 231 suspects for alleged drug related offences in Oyo State.

The NDLEA Commander in the state, Mrs. Josephine Obi, who disclosed this at a media briefing on the agency’s activities, said the suspects were arrested between June last year and this month.

She added that the suspects comprised 215 males and 16 females.

READ ALSO: NDLEA arrests doctor, others for allegedly dealing in drugged cookies, cannabis, cocaine

Represented by the agency’s Assistant Commander, Anthony Gotar, Obi said the command also seized 6,355.74kg of Cannabis Sativa and other psychotropic substances during the period.

She said: “NDLEA is ever determined to consolidate on its success, but this cannot be done in isolation, therefore the co-operation of all and sundry is needed to win this war.

“We must end all these vices caused by drug abuse and drug trafficking.

“We need collaboration, help and support from all stakeholders to share our knowledge and understanding about drug abuse and drug trafficking to others. This will help in no small measure in curbing this dangerous phenomenon.”

Join the conversation

Opinions