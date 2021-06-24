Metro
NDLEA arrests 231 drug suspects in Oyo
The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested 231 suspects for alleged drug related offences in Oyo State.
The NDLEA Commander in the state, Mrs. Josephine Obi, who disclosed this at a media briefing on the agency’s activities, said the suspects were arrested between June last year and this month.
She added that the suspects comprised 215 males and 16 females.
READ ALSO: NDLEA arrests doctor, others for allegedly dealing in drugged cookies, cannabis, cocaine
Represented by the agency’s Assistant Commander, Anthony Gotar, Obi said the command also seized 6,355.74kg of Cannabis Sativa and other psychotropic substances during the period.
She said: “NDLEA is ever determined to consolidate on its success, but this cannot be done in isolation, therefore the co-operation of all and sundry is needed to win this war.
“We must end all these vices caused by drug abuse and drug trafficking.
“We need collaboration, help and support from all stakeholders to share our knowledge and understanding about drug abuse and drug trafficking to others. This will help in no small measure in curbing this dangerous phenomenon.”
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....