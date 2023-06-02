NDLEA arrests 24 suspects, seizes 15.6kg of illicit drugs in Ondo

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested 24 suspects for selling Indian hemp, cocaine, and tramadol in Ondo State.

The NDLEA Commander in the state, Kayode Raji, who paraded the suspects on Friday in Akure, said they were arrested during raids on black spots in the state.

He said 15.6kg of psychotropic substance were seized by the operatives, adding that the suspects include one woman.

Raji urged parents to monitor their wards properly and ensure that they stay away from drugs.

In his remarks, the NDLEA’s Deputy Commander, Zone J, Andrew Idele, said the agency would rehabilitate those arrested to ensure that they lived better lives.

