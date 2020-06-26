NDLEA arrests 327 suspects, seizes 660.15kg of exhibits in Jigawa

Not less than 327 suspects in possession of 660.15kg of exhibits in Jigawa State have been arrested by the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

The Jigawa State Command Spokesperson, Garba Abubakar Alhaji disclosed this in a statement issued on Friday in Dutse, in commemoration of the World Drugs Free Day 2020 with the theme “Better Knowledge for Better Care”.

According to him, exhibits seized included Cannabis Sativa, Tramadol, Rohypnol, Exol5, Vitamin 5, Diazepam, Cough Syrups with Codeine, and Rubber Solution.

Garba made it known that about 81 cases have been charged to Court in Dutse, where 25 were convicted, 56 remanded in correctional facility, some were given brief counseling, while two other persons were under treatment and rehabilitation.

The state command, commended Governor Muhammad Badaru Abubakar for his support, cooperation and establishment of a rehabilitation center.

Garba, however, urged the public to help the command by providing important information that will help the command in arresting suspects.

