Latest Metro

NDLEA arrests 327 suspects, seizes 660.15kg of exhibits in Jigawa

June 26, 2020
NDLEA arrests 2 for attempting to traffic cocaine to Saudi Arabia
By Ripples Nigeria

Not less than 327 suspects in possession of 660.15kg of exhibits in Jigawa State have been arrested by the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

The Jigawa State Command Spokesperson, Garba Abubakar Alhaji disclosed this in a statement issued on Friday in Dutse, in commemoration of the World Drugs Free Day 2020 with the theme “Better Knowledge for Better Care”.

According to him, exhibits seized included Cannabis Sativa, Tramadol, Rohypnol, Exol5, Vitamin 5, Diazepam, Cough Syrups with Codeine, and Rubber Solution.

Read also: Tramadol fueling insurgency in North-East —NDLEA

Garba made it known that about 81 cases have been charged to Court in Dutse, where 25 were convicted, 56 remanded in correctional facility, some were given brief counseling, while two other persons were under treatment and rehabilitation.

The state command, commended Governor Muhammad Badaru Abubakar for his support, cooperation and establishment of a rehabilitation center.

Garba, however, urged the public to help the command by providing important information that will help the command in arresting suspects.

By Emmanuella Ibe…

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!