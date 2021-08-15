 NDLEA arrests 53-year-old woman with 100 wraps of heroin at Lagos airport | Ripples Nigeria
NDLEA arrests 53-year-old woman with 100 wraps of heroin at Lagos airport

Published

2 hours ago

on

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested a 53-year-old woman, Nnadi Chinyere, with 100 wraps of heroin at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos.

The NDLEA Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

READ ALSO: NDLEA arrests local gun manufacturer with G3 rifle, 78 rounds of live ammunition

Babafemi said the operatives, who had sustained their nationwide offensive action against drug traffickers with strings of arrests and seizures, arrested the suspect during an outward clearance of passengers on Qatar Airways flight to Florence, Italy, on Tuesday.

The drugs, according to him, were concealed in five containers of a hair relaxer cream.

