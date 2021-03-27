NDLEA arrests 70-year-old suspected supplier of drug to Boko Haram insurgents in Niger | Ripples Nigeria

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested a 70-year-old suspected drug trafficker who allegedly supplied illicit substances to Boko Haram insurgents and bandits in the northern part of the country.

The NDLEA Director of Media and Advocacy, Mr. Femi Babafemi, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

Babafemi said the suspect, who hailed from Dallawa town, Agadez, Niger Republic, was arrested on Thursday with 10 pallets of skunk in Jebba, Niger State.

According to him, the suspect had brought into Nigeria, hides, and skin from the Niger Republic to sell in Lagos.

The NDLEA spokesman said: “During interrogation, the suspect claimed he sold his goods for N300,000 in Lagos and used the fund to buy 10 pallets of skunk at N25,000 each.

“He was on his way back to the Niger Republic through the North-West where he sells drugs to bandits when he was intercepted in Jebba.”

Babafemi said the suspect’s arrest was a further confirmation of the nexus between drug abuse and security challenges in parts of the country.

