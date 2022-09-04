NDLEA arrests 8 suspected bandits in Ondo forest

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested eight suspected bandits at a forest in Ondo State.

The NDLEA’s Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, who confirmed the development in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, said the suspects were arrested on September 2 at Ala Forest, Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State.

He listed the suspects as Austin Dickson (47), who is the leader of the gang, Sunday Adekunle (31), Kayode Oluwaseun (29), Kolawole Kazeem (33), Oladimeji Makinde (37), Emeka Charles (46), Ojo Oluwadare (40), and Lanre Oluwajana (44).

Babafemi said: “Items recovered from the suspects include 25 bags of Cannabis Sativa weighing 296kg, six Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), six cartridges, four motorcycles, and assorted charms used in terrorising farmers in the forest.”

The NDLEA spokesman also revealed that the agency operatives also discovered 5.5kg of cannabis concealed in CD players in a commercial bus along Sokoto-Bodinga road on Saturday.

He added: “Upon search, 5.5kgs of cannabis were discovered inside the CD players, and the owner, Nasiru Ibrahim arrested.

“While in another bus, a suspected bandit, Sani Ibrahim, 37, was arrested with some ammunition and Cannabis Sativa along Kware road Sokoto State.”

