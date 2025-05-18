﻿NDLEA arrests 80-yr-old ex-convict, 82-yr-old woman, seizes drugs worth N3.2b

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), have announced the arrest of an 80-year-old ex-convict, Ayuba Ashiru, and an 82-year-old grandmother, Uloma Uchechi Sunday as well as her daughter Chisom Uchechi, 32, in one of the raids carried out across the country.

In a statement issued on Sunday by the Director, Media & Advocacy of NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, the agency said Ashiru who had previously served a 10-year prison sentence for drug offences between 2014 and 2024, was arrested on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, in the Dogarawa area of Sabon Gari Local Government Area, Kaduna State.

According to Babafemi, operatives of the agency recovered 2.3 kilogrammes of skunk packaged in retail-sized nylons and paper from him.

He stated that Uchechi was arrested when operatives, acting on intelligence report, raided her home on Saturday, May 17, at Umuaguma Ntigha Uzor village, where illicit drugs like Methamphetamine, tramadol, skunk, and N130,600 in cash were recovered from her and her daughter, Chisom.

The statement reads:

“Two octogenarians, an 80-year-old grandpa, Ayuba Ashiru, and 82-year-old grandma Mrs. Uloma Uchechi Sunday, as well as her daughter Chisom Uchechi, 32, top the list of suspects arrested by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, (NDLEA) in raids carried out across the country.

“Ayuba had previously been arrested and prosecuted by NDLEA for drug dealing offences, was convicted and served 10-year jail term between 2014 and 2024. He was again arrested on Wednesday 14th May 2025 at Barazana street, Dogarawa area of Sabon Gari LGA, Kaduna State by NDLEA officers acting on credible intelligence.

“A total of 2.3kilograms of skunk packaged in nylons and papers in retail sizes were recovered from him. He claimed to have been in the illicit drug trade for the past 46 years.

“Similarly, NDLEA operatives in Abia state on Saturday, 17th May, raided the home of 82-year-old Mrs. Uloma Uchechi Sunday at Umuaguma Ntigha Uzor village where different quantities of methamphetamine, tramadol and skunk, a strain of cannabis as well as a cash exhibit of N130,600, were recovered from her and her daughter, 32-year-old Chisom Uchechi. The grandma confessed that she and her daughter took over the drug trade after her son who started the business died two years ago.

“Meanwhile, NDLEA operatives on patrol along Abuja – Kaduna highway on Friday 16th May intercepted a 29-year-old Ismail Isah with an AK 47 rifle and two magazines concealed in a sack of maize. He will be transferred to the appropriate security agency for further investigation.”

