NDLEA arrests 80-yr-old woman, granddaughter for dealing in drugs | Ripples Nigeria

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested an 80-year-old woman identified as Mary Adebayo and her 19-year-old granddaughter, Funmilayo, for allegedly dealing in illicit drugs.

The two were arrested alongside two other ladies on Wednesday by operatives of the NDLEA in Ondo State for allegedly selling cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, tramadol, swinol and skuchies.

According to the spokesman of the drug agency, Femi Babafemi, the grandma and her granddaughter were arrested at 6:30 a.m on Sunday at Ayeyemi Street, Akure Southocal government area of the state agency, following intelligence-based raids and follow up operations on their locations.

Babafemi said over 192kgs of cocaine and other psychoactive substances were recovered from the suspects.

Babafemi added that following the breakthrough, the Chairman/Chief Executive of NDLEA, Brig-Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd), has directed the acting Commander, Ondo State Command of the agency, Callys Alumona, to launch a manhunt for other members of the drug cartel now on the run.

“During the early morning raid, the following were recovered from the suspects: Skuchies- 149kg, cocaine-11grammes, methamphetamine-17grammes, heroin-3grammes, cannabis Sativa- 4.914kg, swinol -8grammes and tramadol -49grammes,” Babafemi said.

“On the same date, at about 1:30 pm, a raid carried out at Rate Hotel, Care Street, in Akure South LGA led to the arrest of 25-year-old Tessy Mathew from whom 33kgs of skuchies were recovered.

“Following her preliminary interrogation, a follow-up operation was immediately carried out, leading to the arrest of 25-year-old Blessing Adesida in Oshinle area of Akure South LGA.

“Recovered from her include skuchies-3kg and cannabis-7grammes.

“According to the state’s acting commander of the agency, Callys Alumona, other members of the two drug cartels have been watchlisted and efforts to arrest them ongoing.”

By: Isaac Dachen

