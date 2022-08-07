NDLEA arrests 90-year-old suspected supplier of drugs to bandits, 2 others in Sokoto, Lagos

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested a 90-year-old suspected supplier of illicit drugs to bandits, Usman Adamu, in Mailalle, Sabon Birni area of Sokoto State.

The NDLEA Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, confirmed the development in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

He said the suspect was caught with 5.1kg cannabis sativa on August 3.

The NDLEA spokesman also revealed that the agency’s operatives arrested a 37-year-old man, Solo Osamede, for alleged drug trafficking at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

Babafemi added that the suspect who ingested 41 wraps of heroin was nabbed and taken into custody for excretion while attempting to board a Turkish Airline flight to Milan, Italy, on July 30.

He said: “The swallowed wraps of the illicit drug were recovered in four excretions, which the suspect completed on August 1.

“In the same vein, a female passenger, Jatau Lami, was arrested at the Lagos airport for attempting to export 1,700 tablets of Tramadol 225mg.

“The consignment was concealed in her luggage to Istanbul, Turkey, via a Turkish Airline flight on July 31.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect, a mother of three, hailed from Zango Kataf Local Government Area, Kaduna State, and lives in Istanbul, Turkey, with her family.

“She blamed her action on pressure to raise N5 million ransom to free her mother from the captivity of bandits who kidnapped her in June.”

