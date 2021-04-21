 NDLEA arrests alleged major supplier of drugs in Abia | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

Latest

NDLEA arrests alleged major supplier of drugs in Abia

Published

40 mins ago

on

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on Wednesday arrested a major supplier of illicit drugs in Abia State, Chibuike Apolos.

The NDLEA spokesman, Femi Babafemi, who disclosed this in a statement in Abuja, said Apolos was arrested during an early morning raid of his hideout at Mbausi in Isiala-Ngwa North local government area of the state.

He said the suspect had been on the agency’s wanted list since February.

Babafemi added that following Apolos’ arrest, the Abia State government marked his house, which served as his hideout for demolition.

READ ALSO: NDLEA arrests undergraduate engaged in sale of drugged cookies to schoolchildren in Abuja

The NDLEA Commander in the state, Bamidele Akingbade, who also spoke on the development, said: “The command has been on his (Apolos) trail since February this year. Fortunately, we got a tip-off that he just received some quantities of cannabis from Edo State.

“Notwithstanding the tense security situation in the South-East, especially Abia State, the Command still embarked on the operations which culminated in the arrest of one Chibuike Apolos with 10 bags of cannabis weighing 100kg, 1.6 grammes of cocaine, one gramme of heroin and five grammes of methamphetamine

“The suspect is one of the major suppliers of illicit drugs in Abia State especially in the Isialangwa communities. The state governor has been notified and his building has been marked for demolition.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Join the conversation

Investigations

INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Investigations1 week ago

INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities

Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term
Investigations3 months ago

Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes

In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Investigations4 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production

Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found
Investigations5 months ago

INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities

In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION... Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (II) INVESTIGATION... Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (II)
Investigations5 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE  discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...

Sports

Sports2 hours ago

Schalke players, staff attacked by own fans after first relegation in 33yrs

Players and staff of Bundesliga club, Schalke were greeted with verbal and physical abuses by their own fans on Wednesday....
Sports3 hours ago

Nigeria’s Musa Mustapha ranked world no.1 in U-11 table tennis

Nigeria’s teenage table tennis sensation Musa Mustapha has been ranked world’s best in the boys’ U-11 by the International Table...
Sports9 hours ago

All six EPL teams withdraw from Super League after widespread condemnation

The proposed European Super League may no longer come to reality as all six Premier League clubs initially involved, have...
Sports23 hours ago

JUST IN… Chelsea set to withdraw from ESL as fans protest club’s involvement

Chelsea are preparing to withdraw from the breakaway European Super League, according to reports from the United Kingdom. The Premier...
Sports1 day ago

Spurs appoint 29-yr-old Mason as Mourinho replacement for rest of season

Premier League club, Tottenham Hotspur have appointed Ryan Mason as the head coach of the club for the rest of...

Latest Tech News

Latest3 hours ago

Nigerian agrictech startup, Greenbles, launches bootcamp for farmers. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world today. 1. Nigerian agrictech startup,...
Latest1 day ago

Facebook unveils audio push to rival clubhouse. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Facebook unveils audio...
Latest2 days ago

Japan-based VC secures $18.4m to support African startups. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world today. 1. Japan-based VC secures...
Latest4 days ago

TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space

Better tagged the week of the great debate following the Twitter’s choice to situate its African headquarters in Ghana. Some...
Tech5 days ago

3 easy steps to repair your damaged PDF documents

If you are here because you are having issues with your PDF file, then you are in the right place!...
Latest5 days ago

Elon Musk moves to manage paralysis with brain microchips. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Elon Musk vows...