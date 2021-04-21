NDLEA arrests alleged major supplier of drugs in Abia | Ripples Nigeria

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on Wednesday arrested a major supplier of illicit drugs in Abia State, Chibuike Apolos.

The NDLEA spokesman, Femi Babafemi, who disclosed this in a statement in Abuja, said Apolos was arrested during an early morning raid of his hideout at Mbausi in Isiala-Ngwa North local government area of the state.

He said the suspect had been on the agency’s wanted list since February.

Babafemi added that following Apolos’ arrest, the Abia State government marked his house, which served as his hideout for demolition.

The NDLEA Commander in the state, Bamidele Akingbade, who also spoke on the development, said: “The command has been on his (Apolos) trail since February this year. Fortunately, we got a tip-off that he just received some quantities of cannabis from Edo State.

“Notwithstanding the tense security situation in the South-East, especially Abia State, the Command still embarked on the operations which culminated in the arrest of one Chibuike Apolos with 10 bags of cannabis weighing 100kg, 1.6 grammes of cocaine, one gramme of heroin and five grammes of methamphetamine

“The suspect is one of the major suppliers of illicit drugs in Abia State especially in the Isialangwa communities. The state governor has been notified and his building has been marked for demolition.”

