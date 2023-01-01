NDLEA arrests Brazil returnee with 105 parcels of cocaine in Lagos

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested a Brazil returnee, Prosper Agbasi with 105 parcels of cocaine at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Ikeja, Lagos.

The NDLEA Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, who confirmed the development in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, said the suspect was arrested with the cocaine concealed in candies during inward clearance of passengers from Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Christmas Day.

He added that the suspect who arrived via Doha on Qatar Airways was intercepted following credible intelligence.

The spokesman said: “An initial search of the suspect’s two checked-in bags almost made him a free man as nothing incriminating was found there.

“The suspect was considered a free man until the NDLEA officers took a second look at the duty-free shopping nylon bags containing packs of ‘candies’ he was holding in his hands.

“A thorough examination of the duty-free shopping bags revealed the packs of candies inside were actually used to conceal 105 parcels of cocaine weighing 2.8 kilograms and 43 grams of cannabis.

“A preliminary test conducted on a plastic bottle of body lotion found in possession of the suspect also tested positive for cocaine with a total weight of 472 grams.

“Married to a Brazilian lady with a daughter, Prosper who claimed to be into clothing business in Brazil was hoping to sell the drug in Enugu, his state.”

