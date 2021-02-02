NDLEA arrests Brazil returnee with 3.30kg of cocaine at Lagos airport

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested a suspected drug trafficker with 3.30 kilograms of cocaine in Lagos.

The suspect, Ukaegbu Bright Onyekachi, was arrested by NDLEA at the Muritala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, shortly after he arrived from Sao Paolo, Brazil.

The NDLEA Commander at the airport, Ahmadu Garba, who disclosed this to journalists on Tuesday, said the suspects who arrived in the country aboard the Ethiopian Airways concealed the drug in T-shirt stickers but was caught by the agency operatives during the inward clearance of passengers at the airport’s arrival hall.

He said: “The hard drug was cleverly concealed in T-shirt stickers. But the suspect was nabbed by eagle-eyed NDLEA detectives.”

