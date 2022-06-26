NDLEA arrests Brazilian returnee with cocaine hidden in private parts

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested a Brazilian returnee with pellets of cocaine concealed in his private parts.

The NDLEA’s Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, said the suspect was arrested at the arrival hall of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, on June 20.

He said the suspect was nabbed shortly after his arrival aboard an Ethiopian Airline flight from Sao Paulo, Brazil.

The NDLEA spokesman added that the suspect had swallowed 50 wraps of cocaine before departing Brazil and excreted 48 pellets in Addis Ababa where he handed them over to another person.

“The suspect was unable to excrete the remaining two wraps at the hotel room in Addis Ababa before boarding his flight.

“He later excreted them in the aircraft restroom during the flight from Ethiopia to Lagos.”

“Also, two drug kingpins behind the smuggling of two drug consignments from Canada concealed in vehicle containers through the Tin Can Port in Apapa, Lagos have been arrested by NDLEA’s operatives.

“One of them was arrested at his house in the Idi Araba area of Lagos on June 22.

“The suspect was arrested for importing a 40ft container carrying 33 parcels of ‘Colorado weighing 16.5kg.

“The second suspect, popularly called Otunba, was arrested on Thursday for his role in the smuggling of 290 parcels of ‘Colorado’ weighing 145 kg from Montreal, Canada.

“The drugs were concealed in four vehicles shipped into Nigeria in a 40ft container.

“He had been on the run since March and had in the course of investigation attempted to bribe NDLEA officers with N10 million to influence the case.”

