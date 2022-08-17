NDLEA arrests businessman for alleged sales of illicit drugs

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested a businessman for alleged involvement in sales of illicit drugs on the popular e-commerce platform, Jiji.ng.

The NDLEA’s Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, who confirmed the development in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja, said the suspect was a managing director of a pharmaceutical company in Abuja.

Babafemi said the suspect, a graduate of Business Administration, University of Abuja, registered the pharmaceutical company on December 16, 2014.

He said: “The company registration was done with the certificate and support of a licensed pharmacist, who later opted out of the deal in 2017.

“The suspect continued to run the business and enrolled it on Jiji.ng platform in 2019.

Read also:NDLEA intercepts 1.1m Tramadol tablets, others in Kaduna, Lagos

“He came under NDLEA’s radar in October 2021 when he advertised many pharmaceutical products on Jiji.ng.

“The products advertised were Tramadol, Ketamine Hydrochloride injection, Hypnox flunitrazepam tablets among others on the Jiji.ng online marketplace.

“Between October 26, 2021, and August 8, 2022, the team of anti-narcotic officers assigned to investigate the suspect’s drug business activities carried out a successful operation.

“The NDLEA operatives were able to establish the suspect was selling Tramadol 225mg and other illicit/controlled drugs through the e-commerce platform.

“He was arrested with some quantities of Tramadol and Swiphnol brand of Rohypnol on Monday, August 8 in Jabi area of Abuja.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now